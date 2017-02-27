Kiccha Sudeep's Hebbuli has struck gold at the box office in its opening weekend. Despite getting mixed reviews, the Kannada film has made an impressive collection in four days.

Hebbuli was released to a massive hype ahead of Shivaratri festival. The good promotions and positive pre-release talk ensured an earth-shattering opening to Sudeep's film. On the opening day, the film ran to packed houses across the state.

The collections saw a dip the following day as there were no special shows like the opening day. The Shivaratri festival and the weekend mood of the viewers helped the movie enjoy good footfalls on its second day.

However, Saturday's collection took a toll, but the movie recovered from the slump by attracting the family audience in B and C centres on Sunday. Overall, the makers of Hebbuli are happy with the collections. Hebbuli is estimated to have collected over Rs 20 crore in the four-day first weekend.

The Sudeep-starrer has been released in over 450 theatres and the Kannada film is expected to retain its most of the screens. With no big release in the near future, Hebbuli is expected to do a roaring business in the days to come.

The next four days are crucial for Hebbuli as the movie has to do well in order to reap good profits.

K Krishna-directorial Hebbuli is written and directed by S Krishna. V Ravichandran has done a key role, while Amala Paul will be seen as the female lead in the flick, which is a revenge saga.

The film will release in the overseas market soon.