Kiccha Sudeep's latest movie Hebbuli, which released on Thursday, February 23, has opened to fairly positive reviews. The Kannada movie has also registered superb occupancy throughout Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

Released in over 400 screens in Bengaluru, Hebbuli has enjoyed over 90 percent occupancy on its opening day. To meet the unprecedented demand for tickets, multiplexes and single screens are also organising special shows for the release day.

The midnight shows were organised in northern Karnataka and in Bengaluru, single screens had early morning shows at 4 am. Taking online advance booking into consideration, Hebbuli has done record-breaking collection on the opening day.

According to a source, Hebbuli has received a better opening than Sudeep's recent films like Mukunda Murari and Kottigobba 2. The early estimation coming from trade experts say that the flick has grossed over Rs 6 crore on the first day. However, the official confirmation is awaited.

Ahead of its release, producer Umapathy Gowda had told International Business Times, India that he expects Hebbuli to mint over Rs 20 crore in the first week. The film should earn over Rs 35 crore to be a profitable venture for the distributor, say trade experts.

The movie is estimated to be made with a budget of above Rs 20 crore and it has to do well for the next three days to end its first weekend on a high note. Jack Manju is distributing the film in Karnataka.

S Krishna's Hebbuli has Ravichandran and Amala Paul in key roles. It has also been released in Mumbai, Kochi and some other cities.