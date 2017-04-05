Hollywood's one of the finest actor Heath Ledger, who left an enduring legacy, made a special place in his fans and critics hearts with his incredible acting, most remarkably, as the Joker in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight.

And now, after nine years of his death, Ledger will entertain audience once again, thanks to a new documentary. The documentary titled, I Am Heath Ledger, will premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in New York on April 23. The teaser trailer, which will make you emotional, was released on what could have been Ledger's 38th birthday.

The two-minute 51-second trailer shows some rare and unseen footage of Ledger and his life and interviews of his family and friends. The documentary will give a peek into never-seen-before footage of actor's life and his passion for films.

"There were always cameras around, a video camera, a polaroid camera or the film camera. That's the only way I think of him," model Christina Cauchi said in the trailer.

"He wanted fame — and then when he got it, he didn't want it," filmmaker Matt Amato said in the trailer.

"He was always a director — acting was just a way to get there," his childhood friend, Trevor DiCarlo, said.

The trailer shows Ledger holding the camera in most of the frames and enjoying life. The trailer ends with Ledger looking into the camera and saying, "Hello, we are gonna go on a mission right now and that's how you will come with me. Oh! You will."

Apart from Ledger's unseen footages, the documentary also features interviews with actors Naomi Watts, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, and Emile Hirsch, directors Ang Lee and Catherine Hardwicke, musicians Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), N'fa, and Grace Woodroofe, and members the Ledger family.

"Through these personal home movies, we get a rare glimpse into his true character – demonstrating his creative energy and unshakable willingness to take risks that instilled such an extraordinarily deep love and affection in the people that entered his life," the press release said.