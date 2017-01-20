HBO's much-anticipated religious drama The Young Pope will be back with episode 3 this Sunday, January 22, at 9 pm EST. The Jude Law-starrer drama series concentrates on the journey of Pope Pius XIII, as a smirky, power-hungry pontiff of the Vatican.

In episode 1 and 2, viewers got an opportunity to see that Jude Law's Lenny Belardo was appointed as the Pope Pius XIII, the first American pope in the history. He had to adjust himself to the new position from his past life of being the Archbishop of New York. While he seems to disagree with the Vatican secretary of the state, Cardinal Voiello, the Pope turned out to be an anti-social. He intentionally rejected all the liberal views of his predecessor. The episode also introduced his foster mother Sister Mary (played by Diane Keaton), who will later be his mentor.

The show's second episode depicted the preparation behind Lenny's first-ever address at St. Peter's Square as Pope Pius XIII. While the press secretary for the Vatican, Sofia (Cecile de France) suggested distributing merchandise bearing the Holy Father's face, the young Pope totally disagreed to do that. In the series, Sofia, who would appear as a villain, is a Harvard-educated marketing professional.

However, the Pope does not want to be "a telegenic puppet" and wants to promote himself as an "invisible Pope." He wants to create a mysterious yet powerful image of himself who can only be seen by the public as a shadow or a silhouette.

Apart from everything, a kangaroo was introduced in the second episode, which was a gift from the Australian government. Jude Law's Pope would share a bizarre connection with the kangaroo especially when he ordered to set it free in the garden.

In episode 3, the viewers will get to see the young Pope's first public address at the St. Peter's Square. But it will see major negative reactions from the faithful who are present there. To manage the damage control, the Pope will tend to hold a press conference, where his counsellor, Sister Mary, represents him reading a short statement.

Meanwhile, the new trailer for episode 3 shows that Cardinal Michael Spencer will be encouraged to accept Lenny's offer. But he will seem to be very upset with the Pope calling him "a vindictive little boy". He also imprecates: "You will be a terrible Pope, the most dangerous in modern time."

Now, it is time to see what happens in the upcoming episode. Will Voiello (Silvio Orlando) be able to keep the Pope under restrictions to save the image of the Roman Catholic religion? Will Cardinal Spencer accept the young Pope's offer? Will the Pope appear in public?

Watch The Young Pope episode 3 on Sunday at 9 pm EST to know more about it. You can live stream the episode here.