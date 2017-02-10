Big Little Lies premiered on Tuesday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles and a number of stars joined the star cast of the show, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and others, to watch the premiere episode of the HBO miniseries.

While the stars spoke mainly about the show and their reactions to the premiere, one particular star opted to walk down the premiere quietly, yet left a hard-hitting statement. Using the occasion as a platform to express her opinions against the Muslim immigration ban, actress Kathreen Khavari opted to wear a dress that spoke for her.

The actress, who also stars in the show, wore a black dress with a caption written on the dress. The powerful message read: "My Iranian immigrant mother teaches your kids how to read." She is not the only star who has opposed the ban on Muslims from different countries that include Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia, but Khavari's message is bold, outright and placed at the best time.

The star-studded night also saw Witherspoon shocking the internet when she posted a picture of herself and a lookalike that took twitter by storm. The Big Little Lies star shared a picture of herself and her daughter, Ava, who looks exactly like her. The 17-year-old daughter has the same blue eyes, blonde locks and full-lipped smile as her mother. Ava is Witherspoon's daughter from her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

With my ❤️always @avaphillippe .. #MotherDaughter #MatchyMatchy #Premiere #BigLittleLies A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:36am PST

The picture was also shared on Twitter and fans were very confused:

The show has already received great reviews from critics and will air on HBO every Sunday starting February 19.