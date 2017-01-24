The lucky pair of Kunchacko Boban and Shalini won the hearts of many with their first Malayalam movie together in 1997. The duo played Sudhi and Mini in the romantic entertainer Aniyathipravu -- a superhit and considered one of the evergreen Malayalam movies.

Also read: Kunchacko Boban's next is Ramante Eden Thottam

While these days audience get an idea on what each movies are about due to the release of teasers and trailer, there was a time when such videos were not released at all, leaving the audience clueless on the plot until the film's release. Now, editor Arun has come up with an interesting trailer of Aniyathipravu, which has also been shared by Kunchacko Boban on his Facebook page.

"Even after 20 years, it is evident that the audience still likes the movie Aniyathipravu. This is a proof that good movies will always remain evergreen. I am expressing my sincere gratitude to the moviegoers, who accepted the youngster in me through this film. I am thankful to Pachikka (Fazil), who found Sudhi in me and all the crew. Special thanks to Arun editz for the cute trailer...thanks dear [translated from Malayalam]," Kunchacko Boban wrote while sharing the trailer video on his social media page.

Aniyathipravu, directed by Fazil, narrates the story of two youngsters from different religions, falling in love. It revolves around the pressures they face from their families and on how they resolve the issues. It also stars Harisree Asokan, Sudheesh, Janardhanan, Cochin Haneefa, Shajin, Thilakan, Srividya, Innocent, KPAC Lalitha, Sankaradi and Chandni Shaju in main roles.

Aniyathipravu had become the biggest hit of the industry following which Fazil remade it into Tamil as Kadhalukku Mariyadhai in 1997 starring Vijay and Shalini. Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan also adapted the story for Bollywood project Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998).

Aniyathipravu was a breakthrough movie for both Boban and Shalini, who were later paired up in many superhit movies in Malayalam. The audience, who loved the amazing chemistry, even wanted to see them get married to each other, but when gossips about them started doing the rounds, Shalini shocked her fans with her marriage with Tamil superstar Ajith. Kunchacko Boban later married his long-time girlfriend Priya.

Watch the trailer of Aniyathipravu here: