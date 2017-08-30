If the emerging reports are to be believed, the Piaggo Group's Aprilia has discontinued the sales of two of its models in India. The Aprilia SRV850 and Mana 850 GT are the two-wheelers reportedly withdrawn from the dealerships in the country.

While the reasons for the withdrawal of the motorcycles remain unknown, a report of BikeWale indicates that poor sales owing to a fledgling demand for these models could have been one of the reasons. Despite the reports, the company is yet to make any official statement on the same giving credence to the story.

Aprilia SRV 850 and Mana 850 GT come powered by the same 839.3 cc engine, which can churn out 76bhp and 73Nm of torque, mated to CVT (Continuous Variable Transmission). While the Aprilia SRV 850 gets Projector headlamps, the Mana 850 GT comes with bulb and reflector type headlights. Both the bikes get LED tail lamps and ABS as standard.

The Italian two-wheeler maker Piaggio's Vespa also discontinued its high end scooter, Vespa 946 Emporio Armani in India as the contract between Piaggio and Giorgio Armani came to a close. The 946 Emporio Armani, which was priced in India at Rs 12.04 lakh was the second most expensive scooter in India, the first being Aprilia SRV 850 ABS, which was on sale in India with a hefty price tag of around Rs 13.5 lakh.

Interestingly, Aprilia is withdrawing its maxi-scooter from the Indian market at a time when Italian motorcycle maker Benelli is rumoured to launch its high-end scooter Zafferano 250 in the country. Though not popular in the Indian market, the Aprilia SRV 850 was the only scooter in this segment in the country.

Source: BikeWale