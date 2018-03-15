After the popular conspiracy theory that claimed humans stopped going to the Moon after getting a warning from the aliens, a video has surfaced online claiming that the Earth's satellite is actually home to aliens.

The footage, which is sent to the US-based Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), shows a large black object, which appears to be disc-shaped, traveling across the moon's surface.

The object moves from left to right before disappearing completely and seems to be flying around the circumference of the sphere, reported The Daily Star.

The MUFON is currently investigating the claims.

The video has also been uploaded to YouTube by a channel named UFO Institute on March 2. The video had garnered more than 5K views at the time of writing the article.

"I was filming the full moon and captured a dark disk traveling Southbound in from of the moon," an unnamed witness was quoted as saying by The Express.

The moon was filmed from the city of Dearborn Heights in Michigan, the US.

Recently, several UFO sightings are making headlines. A private research company, called the To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science, has released a video showing a mysterious object streaking over the Atlantic Ocean.

A camera aboard a US Navy F/A 18 jet flying at a height of 25,000 feet recorded the astonishing two-minute clip. One pilot is heard screaming, "What the f— is that thing?" to which the jet's weapons systems officer replies: "Oh my gosh dude!".