Urvashi Rautela, who will be next seen in a bold avatar in Vishal Pandya's upcoming revenge thriller Hate Story 4, has reportedly been receiving death threats soon after she compared her character with Mahabharata's Draupadi in the trailer of the film.

In the Hate Story 4 trailer, Urvashi can be heard delivering a dialogue, "Draupadi ke toh paanch paandav the, yahan toh sirf do hai (Draupadi had 5 husbands, here we have only 2)."

According to Mahabharata, Draupadi was married to 5 Pandavas, whereas in the movie, Urvashi will be seen in a relationship with two brothers.

Apparently, her lines didn't go down well with a certain section of people who felt the movie is showing the female mythological character in a bad light.

"When the trailer was released, Urvashi started receiving reactions from everyone. But there were also some nasty comments from some people who made death threats. She was shocked because Urvashi has never faced something like this before," a source was quoted as saying by Bombay Times.

Hate Story 4 is the fourth installment in the popular Hate Story film franchise which has been entertaining the moviegoers for the past 6 years. In the film, Himesh Reshammiya's two popular songs Naam Hai Tera and Aashiq Banaya Aapne have been recreated which feature Urvashi Rautela showing off her sensuous moves.

Watch Hate Story 4 trailer here:

The actress will soon kick-start the promotional activities of the film which is all set to hit the theatres on March 9, 2018.