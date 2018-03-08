Hate Story 4, which releases on Friday, March 9, is expected to receive positive reviews from the audience, who will watch the first-day first show.

Starring an ensemble cast of Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Ihana Dhillon, Vivan Bhatena and Gulshan Grover, the movie is the fourth installment of the hit franchise Hate Story.

Going by the trailer that has crossed over 35 million views in record time, Hate Story 4 looks the right mixture of bold scenes, interesting plot and will leave the audience at the edge of their seat.

Just like the previous films, Hate Story 4 is an erotic thriller. The film narrates the story a supermodel Urvashi, who is in love with Karan's character, a photographer. It is a revenge story where two brothers fall for the same girl.

The film clashes with three other movies, Dil Juunglee, 3 Storeys and Baa Baaa Black Sheep, at the theatres.

While the reviews by audience are awaited, many Twitter users are excited for the movie and have also wished the team on social media.

Take a look at some of the viewers, who shared their excitement to watch Hate Story 4 on Twitter:

Stay tuned for Hate Story 4 review by audience