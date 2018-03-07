Recently, there were reports of a catfight between Hate Story 4 actresses Ihana Dhillon and Urvashi Rautela due to the constant comparison of their characters and hot bodies. While Urvashi plays a supermodel, Ihana will be seen as a corporate girl in Hate Story 4.

However, it seems that there is no rivalry between the two actresses as they were spotted having a great time during the promotions of the film. But that's not all. Urvashi was even spotted offering drinking water to Ihana.

"The two have been hanging out together lately and they spend a lot of time together as they are promoting the film," a source informed.

Apparently, since Hate Story 4 is releasing soon, these two actresses have decided to let bygones be bygones. Guess Urvashi and Ihana are the new BFFs in town. At least, for now!