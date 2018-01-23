Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma's tweets have become a great source of entertainment. Though they are illogical, it will tickle your funny bones for sure. The latest one from him is a comparison of his upcoming film, God, Sex and Truth, to Padmaavat

If this surprises you, then here's more. RGV actually thinks there is a clash between these two movies as God, Sex and Truth is releasing on January 26. He has compared Deepika Padukone to his movie's actress Mia Malkova.

Mia is an adult star, who is making her debut in films. RGV has posted a series of tweets comparing the movies and the actresses. He tweeted, "Between @MiaMalkova and @deepikapadukone may the best woman win?"

The difference between @MiaMalkova ‘s #GodSexTruth and @deepikapadukone ‘s Padmaavat is One is a Social Controversy and the Other is a Historical Controversy pic.twitter.com/pYETcPJ8Xg — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 23, 2018

My film God,Sex and Truth is releasing on jan 26th at 9 Am along with Padmaavat on https://t.co/D9DCM2YPUh ...Between @MiaMalkova and @deepikapadukone may the best woman win? #GodSexTruth pic.twitter.com/SFPcpepBN6 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 22, 2018

Leave Deepika, the filmmaker even compared Mia's popularity to PM Narendra Modi and businessman Mukesh Ambani. Don't you believe us? See it for yourself.

The real Truth behind God, Sex and Truth as per statics released by Google.. @MiaMalkova is more popular than our P M Narendra Modi and India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani ..Hail #GodSexTruth pic.twitter.com/aO7mNcbe5g — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 23, 2018

The trailer and a few pictures including posters of RGV film have created quite a buzz on social media. Through the trailer, he assured to "encapsulate the revolutionary sexual philosophy" professed by adult star Mia Malkova.

Mia was the first to take to Twitter and share the first look of the video, with a caption saying she is the second adult star after Sunny Leone to have been shot by an Indian feature filmmaker.

"Indian film maker Ram Gopal Varma shot a video with me in Europe titled GOD , SEX and TRUTH I will be the 2nd adult star after @SunnyLeone to be shot by an Indian feature film maker @Rgvzoomin [sic]," she tweeted.

RGV followed soon with his own announcement on the miro-blogging site, and shared a much bolder still, which showed him sitting in front of a nude Mia, apparently explaining something.

"Hey Mia it was such an elevating and thought provoking experience to film #GodSexTruth ..I never shot with @SunnyLeone but will never forget the experience of shooting GOD, SEX and Truth [sic]," the filmmaker tweeted.