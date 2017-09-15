Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in the Hindi remake of the Marathi superhit Sairat, which will be helmed by Karan Johar. And the filmmaker has reportedly been taking all measures to keep the upcoming actress in good light.

It has been reported that Karan has banned Jhanvi from appearing in Western clothes in public. Reports stated that KJo told Sridevi's daughter to appear in traditional attires as her role in her debut movie is that of a traditional girl.

"The filmmaker has instructed Sridevi's daughter to make her paparazzi appearances in traditional clothes as much as possible, as her character in the film is going to be traditional," DNA quoted a source as saying. Apparently, this is the reason Jhanvi has mostly been seen in Indian attire.

Although the star kid is yet to make her debut, Jhanvi has already built up a big fan following. She is currently one of the most popular star kids, and her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen.

However, she has also been embroiled in controversies. While she was once rumoured to be in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, and later linked to Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar.

While those were not exactly controversial, a picture of her lip lock with Shikhar was, and it had also gone viral on social media.

Check Jhanvi's recent Instagram posts in which she is seen wearing desi attire.

She was recently in news for reports saying that she tried to stalk Ranbir Kapoor at a party. It was reported that Jhanvi had desperately tried to get the actor's attention at the party, and was following him everywhere. However, Sridevi later rubbished the rumours and had said that Jhanvi was very upset when she had come to know about this.