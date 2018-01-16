Kapil Sharma's career has been in a free fall ever since his mid-air brawl with Sunil Grover made headlines in March 2017. Not only did he lose his loyal colleagues, the incident also resulted in his popular show The Kapil Sharma Show going off the air.

A few months later, his much-hyped film Firangi too bombed at the box office, making the comedian-actor look for other opportunities.

While reports have been doing the rounds about the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show, it seems Kapil has other plans in his mind.

According to a SpotboyE report, Kapil recently had a meeting with Sony TV (the channel that had telecast The Kapil Sharma Show) where he proposed a new game show.

A source told the website: "Kapil feels that post making audiences laugh, he should venture into a game show now. In fact, he is keen that his friend Nikunj Malik -- who shot to fame when he participated in Rahul Mahajan's Swayamvar – be a part of it."

If the ace comedian comes up with a game show, we wonder if the second season of his popular show, which fans are eagerly waiting for, will ever go on air.

Earlier, there were reports that the tentatively titled The Kapil Sharma Show 2 might face delay as Super Dancer 2 was still running successfully on Sony TV. The dance reality show was allotted the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and since it got an extension owing to good Television Rating Points (TRPs), the channel was pushing the launch date of Kapil's show.

In fact, Kapil was supposed to shoot for the promo of the new season in January 2018. In an interview, he had also revealed that the entire cast of The Kapil Sharma Show would join him on The Kapil Sharma Show 2. It was said that Sunil Grover had decided to bury the hatchet with Kapil and join hands with him again.