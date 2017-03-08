Singer Ed Sheeran always tries to maintain a low-key profile, but not as low-key as you think.

The low-profile singer recently revealed a high-profile secret of his life. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, British singer Ed Sheeran revealed that he hooked up with a few members of Taylor Swift's famous 'girl squad' in 2013. During that time, he was invited to join the pop star on her North American tour.

The 26-year-old singer admitted that he ended up being between the sheets with some of her celeb pals, while he did not reveal any particular names.

Taylor's famous squad of gal pals includes supermodels, actresses and reality stars -- Lorde, Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Martha Hunt, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Hailee Steinfeld, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne.

Ed said, "Taylor's world is celebrity. I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates."

He was often surprised himself at that time. He also admitted that "it was very easy" to accomplish.

"I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, 'How the f**k did that happen?"

Recently, Chained to the Rhythm singer Katy Perry summed him up: "Everybody loves him, no one's scared of him, they want to date him. They can have him."

The Shape of You singer is currently hooked up with his childhood friend Cherry Seaborn.

Although the ever gentleman singer did not reveal any name, but guessing it isn't pretty hard, right?

My first Rolling Stone cover, everywhere friday x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Mar 7, 2017 at 5:25am PST

On the other side, the singer is in the process of forming a boy band. He says that he has already written lots of songs for the group – "really, really decent. Superpop, but obviously credible."

"I'm gonna put three or four boys together and do all the songs, take them on the stadium tour with me," he said.

Here are some of the ladies who were in the 'girl squad' at the time...we're saying nothing!

