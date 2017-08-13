Remember the three back-to-back sixes Hardik Pandya hit in the opener of Champions Trophy 2017 against Pakistan earlier this year?

The big-hitting Indian all-rounder was at it again when he blasted record-breaking 26 runs in an over against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Sunday, August 13. The only difference between the two knocks was that Pandya was wearing whites when he hit Malinda Pushpakumara for three consecutive, monstrous sixes on Day 2 of the third and final Test against Sri Lanka.

In doing so, Pandya also brought up his maiden Test century. Notably, the 23-year-old had not even scored a first-class ton until Sunday.

Pandya has now joined Kapil Dev, Vijay Manjrekar, Harbhajan Singh and Ajay Ratra in the list of Indian stars who scored their maiden first-class century in Tests.

Notably, Pandya also broke Kapil's record of most number of runs scored by an Indian in Tests. The World Cup-winning Indian captain had amassed 24 runs in an over to avoid a follow-on during the Trent Bridge Test of 1990 against England.

Video: Indian dressing room reacts to Pandya's masterclass

Power packed century

Power packed celebration

Power packed reception in the dressing room

Power Pandya@hardikpandya93 #SLvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/DAJX2EiSG0 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2017

India had already pocketed the three-match Test series with a 2-0 unassailable lead and were well-placed to go on and complete a whitewash against Sri Lanka for the first time in the island nation.

On the morning session of Day 1 in Pallekele, there was no margin for errors for the Sri Lankan bowlers as Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul amassed runs at will. As Rahul fell without reaching his ton yet again, the Delhi dasher made sure he collected his second ton of the series.

However, Pushpakumara got Sri Lanka back into the game removing the openers, after which wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan struck to send skipper Virat Kohli walking back. India ended Day 1 on 329/6 as Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha stayed unbeaten on 1 and 13, respectively.

There was a bit of pressure on the Indians and the hosts made a good start to the second day when Vishwa Fernando removed Saha early.

Any chance of a Sri Lankan comeback was blown away when Hardik cut loose. He stepped on the gas and never took his foot off it and scored 107 runs in a single session. His first fifty runs came in 61 balls. However, he hit his next fifty in just 25 balls, including six sixes.

