Haraamkhor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which hit the theatres on Friday, January 13, has received mixed reviews from critics.

Directed by Shlok Sharma, the plot of Haraamkhor revolves around a married school teacher, played by Nawazuddin, in a relationship with his teenaged pupil Sandhya (played by Shweta Tripathi). At the same time, Sandhya's junior schoolmate admires her and falls in love with her.

The movie has impressed a certain section of critics who claim it to be rustic yet with a fresh concept, which has never been portrayed on screen. Produced by Anurag Kashyap, Guneet Monga and Feroze Alameer, Haraamkhor had gotten into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification, before it was cleared and passed with a U/A certificate.

We bring to you some critics' opinion about the movie:

Mayank Shekhar of Mid-Day said: "Haraamkhor, at its core, really looks at this strange but very common mismatch. The pupils of your eye will possibly dilate at seeing anything normal in such a relationship. The filmmakers aren't suggesting otherwise either. Look at the title. It's Haraamkhor. It refers to the teacher Shyam in the film, of course. It is, however, a very interesting take worth the big screen, if not in the theatre, then ideally in the comfort of home since Netflix or Amazon very much allow such options."

Renuka Vyavahare of the Times of India said: "What shines in this otherwise bold but ambiguous film are the performances and Mukesh Chhabra's impeccable casting, especially when it comes to the young boys. Shweta Tripathi stuns you as a 31-year-old, playing a 14 something with her understated portrayal. Nawazuddin Siddiqui once again proves why he is considered to be one of the finest actors of today. Haraamkhor shows a lot of promise but ends up being way too vague to be hard-hitting."

