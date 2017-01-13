The Shlok Sharma directorial Haraamkhor has opened to a mixed response on January 13, clashing with OK Jaanu. The stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi, though have impressed many Bollywood celebs with their performances.

Produced by Anurag Kashyap, Guneet Monga and Feroze Alameer, Haraamkhor was earlier banned by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). But later the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) lifted the ban.

The plot of Haraamkhor revolves around a married school teacher, played by Nawazuddin, in a relationship with his 14-year-old female student Sandhya (played by Shweta Tripathi). At the same time, Sandhya's junior schoolmate (played by Chillar Party fame Irfan Khan) admires her and falls in love with her. Shot in a small village in Gujarat, the love triangle is said to be funny in parts, but also puts across a serious message.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Manoj Bajpayee have lauded the movie and the actors' performances. Take a look at their tweets here:

Huma Qureshi

Everyone go watch the unforgettable #haraamkhor This director @shlok_sharma is here :-) yayyy @guneetm @anuragkashyap72

Vicky Kaushal

#Haraamkhor @shlok_sharma debuts with this stunner. @Nawazuddin_S @battatawada r so BRILLIANT#FridayThe13th #dontmiss

Gauahar Khan

I loved #haraamkhor amazing performances... In love with mintu #masterSAMAD ... @guneetm all the v best... #real

Sunny Kaushal

The lovely @battatawada and the most amazing @Nawazuddin_S are superlative in #Haraamkhor. Go watch the film now #dontmiss

Manoj Bajpayee

best wishes to the team #haraamkhor.@shlok_sharma arrives with a bang.@Nawazuddin_S @battatawada are fantastic. @sikhyaent

Kanu Behl

#Haramkhor. http://WHAT.A.FILM ! Easily the best of the year. I know its still January. Take a bow @shlok_sharma

Sapna Bhavnani

the best film i have seen this decade #Haraamkhor @sikhyaent @shlok_sharma you've raised the bar for all filmmakers #OpensTomorrow @guneetm

Maniesh Paul

Saw #haraamkhor last nite!!i loved the film.. #ShwetaTripathi @Nawazuddin_S are classic.. @shlok_sharma @guneetm all d best.. Watch it guys

Rasika Dugal

With the stars of the moment ! #Haraamkhor. @Nawazuddin_S that was us trying to get a photo with you ! Super film. Super performances !