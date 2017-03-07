Happy International Women's Day 2017!

To honour the achievements and contributions of women in the society, people across the globe celebrate International Women's Day on March 8 every year. The theme of this year's women's day is "Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030."

"On International Women's Day, let us all pledge to do everything we can to overcome entrenched prejudice, support engagement and activism, and promote gender equality and women's empowerment." — UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.

International Business Times India list of few inspiring quotes, messages, wishes and greetings to be shared on Women's Day 2017:

In our society, the women who break down barriers are those who ignore limits. - Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austrian-American actor.

Honor your daughters. They are honourable. - Malala Yousafzai, Nobel winner Women don't realise how powerful they are. - Judith Light, American actress.

Don't let anyone tell you you're weak because you're a woman.- Mary Kom, Olympic Indian boxer

Girls should never be afraid to be smart. - Emma Watson, American Actor

I am an example of what is possible when girls from the very beginning of their lives are loved and nurtured by people around them. I was surrounded by extraordinary women in my life who taught me about quiet strength and dignity. - Michelle Obama, former first lady of the US.

Celebrate this special day by taking complete break from your busy schedule. Do whatever your heart says. Enjoy and have fun. Have a great Women's Day 2017!

Happy Women's Day! Sounds good right? Here is a special day for you, for being a person who works like a robot every now and then. You sacrifice a lot to take care of your life. You are the best daughter, sister, wife and mother in the world.

You bring smile in our faces, you hide your sorrows behind your smiles. You deserve the best. Happy Women's Day.