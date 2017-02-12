There is only one happiness in this life, to love and to be loved - George Sand, French novelist

Happy Valentine's Day 2017!

It's the time of the year when a lot of love stories begin, while some get neglected for expressing their love towards someone special. Valentine's Day, also known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is the special day dedicated for love to be celebrated on February 14 every year with the colour red seen all over with world that symbolises passion, love and desire.

The V-day is celebrated by lovers and couples by surprising each other with gifts and romantic gestures. It includes a long drive, candle light dinner at a fine dining place, enjoying a romantic movie or just be at home spending some moments together.

International Business Times India has compiled some romantic messages, wishes, greetings and photos that can be send to your friends, lovers and spouses, who are away on this Valentine's Day through Facebook, Whatsapp and other platforms.

Check out some romantic wishes, messages and greetings to be shared on Valentine's Day 2017:

From the very first day I met you, I knew you would be my partner in life. I strongly believe that the love and care I get from you make me a better person. You are the biggest blessing I have ever got. Thank you for being my love now and always. Happy Valentine's Day dear.

We have had many fights, but these ups and downs make our life moving. I love every moments spent with you and looking forward to have more special moments through out. You are always special and wishing you all the greetings of this Valentine's Day.

Though we know each other for 10 years, I never said how much you mean to me. I hope you know that way better than me. Now, on this special day, I want you to know that I cannot live without you. Be my valentine dear.

Happy Valentine's Day dear. I am so sorry for not spending this special day with you. But the thoughts about you and the moments we spent together will definitely will make this day special for me, and I want you to do the same and miss me a lot. You are so missed dear.

The best part of any relationship are the commitments and adjustments the couple make each other. And I am proud and happy to have the best partner who understands me, who loves and cares me without expecting anything in return. You are the best partner I can ever have. Happy Valentine's Day 2017.

This is our first Valentine's Day together and I wish I spend a lot and lot more V-days with you till my last breath. Happy V-day wishes dear.

I have never gifted you any thing, I have never expressed how much I like you. I haven't posted any of our photos on Facebook. But that doesn't mean I do not love you. I want our special moments be always special between us, just us. So, here is my V-day wishes to my valentine.

We came across a long way from lovers to married couples. Though we had many struggling moments, it was the support and trust we have each other that helped us to move forward. Let this trust be with us now and always, till our last breath. Happy Valentine's Day my dear.

I know you always find it difficult to select a best gift for me, its not because you are not aware of my interests, but its because you know me perfectly well. You are the greatest gift I have ever received in my life. Thank you for being with me always. Happy Valentine's Day.

You know what? You must be given a Nobel peace prize for handling me, for being a patient partner and helping me move forward. You are the best. I am so happy to have you in my life. Happy valentine's Day 2017.

I still remember the first day we met, the way you looked at me still remains in my mind as the best moment of the life. You are such a sweetie. Happy V-day wishes.

You are not just my wife/husband, but also my best friend I can always depend on whenever I am happy and down. You will always be valentine, and as always, I wish to spend each and every day with you.

Check out quotes on Valentines Day and love by famous personalities:

If you have only one smile in you give it to the people you love. — Maya Angelou

A kiss makes the heart young again and wipes out the years. — Rupert Brooke

Romance is thinking about your significant other, when you are supposed to be thinking about something else. — Nicholas Sparks

Love shall be our token; love be yours and love be mine. — Christina Rossetti

Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend. — Martin Luther King, Jr.

If you love someone, set them free. If they come back they're yours; if they don't they never were. — Richard Bach

Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead. Oscar Wilde

There is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love. — Bryant H. McGill

True love stories never have endings. — Richard Bach

Love is the only sane and satisfactory answer to the problem of human existence. — Erich Fromm

Love is the answer, and you know that for sure; Love is a flower, you've got to let it grow. — John Lennon