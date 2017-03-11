Holi is finally here and Indians and Nepalese all around the globe are waiting to play with colours. The festival of colours falls on Monday, March 13, this year.

Why is it celebrated?

According to history, Prahlad was saved by Lord Vishnu, who took the form of Narasimha, when demon king Hiranyakashyap's sister Holika tricked Vishnu's devotee to sit on a pyre with her. Thus, the spring festival that signifies the end of the winter season is celebrated to recall the victory of good over the evil and of Prahlad's win over Hiranyakashyap. However, there are many more legendary stories when it comes to Holi being celebrated in India.

How is it celebrated?

The two-day celebration begins on Purnima (full moon day). The first day of the festival is Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi, while the second day is known as Rangwali Holi or Dhulivandan. Nowadays, Holi is also celebrated by the Indian diaspora and non-Hindus all over the world.

We have compiled a list of best wishes, messages and picture greetings to send to your friends and family on the occasion of Holi festival 2017. Check them here:

May this be a colourful, cheerful and joyful Holi. Sending you all the wishes

of the festival of colours. Happy Holi 2017.

May you have an amazing Holi filled with joy and fun.

Lets this be a day to celebrate with your loved ones.

Happy Holi my dear

I miss those days when we used to splash coloured water at each one of us.

I miss the fun memories, the fun moments I had with you.

Never mind, the day I meet you next would be Holi festival for us.

Beware!! Happy Holi buddy

Remember our Holi celebrations on streets, hostel terrace. Those are the amazing moments

I still cherish. This year, we cannot celebrate Holi together, so sending you all the

colourful wishes of the festival to you and your family. Happy Holi dear friend.

I wish you and your family all the bright hues of life. Happy Holi 2017.

May this Holi festival adds colour of joy in your life and brings a lot of joyful memories. Have lots of fun with your friends. Happy Holi 2017.

It's the best time of the year to break the ice and renew relationships. Enjoy the day to the fullest. Happy Holi 2017.

This Holi, express love and friendship with colours. Let the colours spread the message of peace and happiness. Happy Holi