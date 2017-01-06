Kapil Dev is one of the greatest cricketers the world has ever seen and is a true cricket legend of India. Dev, who was born in Chandigarh, has turned 57 and people on social networking site Twitter wished him on his birthday.

Movie on 1983 World Cup winning team?

The all-rounder will always be remembered as one of the greatest captains, who defied all odds to beat the giants of world cricket then in 1983 – West Indies -- to help the nation win their first world cup. That has got to be one of the iconic moments of India cricket history with Kapil at the helm of things. It was during his stint as player and captain that he instilled huge faith in his players that they can beat any team in world cricket.

Coming to his personal achievement, he was a brilliant bowler, who could swing the red cherry and open with the new ball to good effect. He was an amazing batsman too, who always contributed with the bat when required.

Kapil made his debut against Pakistan in October 1978 (both in Test and ODIs), and he never looked back ever since he got the chance to wear the national team cap. He scored 5248 Test runs (131 matches) and 3783 in 225 ODIs. Also, his bowling record in both formats of the game was simply impeccable. Kapil managed to scalp 434 Test wickets along with 253 in ODIs.

The former India all-rounder represented India for 16 years, and his contribution to India cricket will always be remembered. In this current age and day of all-rounders, the nation is still searching for the next Kapil, and is yet to find one. Will they ever find one?

Kapil also became the coach of the India team for 10 months in 1999-2000 period. Kapil also played in the county championship for Worcestershire and Northamptonshire during his playing days.

Stressed out,Go Just chill,

Feeling ill ,Go Take a pill,

In mood for Tabadtod Cricket ,Go watch KAPIL.

Happy Birthday @therealkapildev paaji pic.twitter.com/pvsN6IGwuS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 6, 2017

Here's wishing India's greatest all-rounder a Very Happy Birthday. @therealkapildev Paji Da Jawaab Nahin ??? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 6, 2017

Very Happy Birthday to @therealkapildev ji ?The man who led #India??to its 1st WorldCup?victory. Prayers for his good health & well being. pic.twitter.com/jpakPYFZtZ — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 6, 2017

India need 24 runs to avoid follow on and 9 wickets down vs England and Kapil Dev did this..



SIX

SIX

SIX

SIX



Happy Birthday Kapil Dev — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 6, 2017

Wish a very happy birthday to Sh @therealkapildev Ji. Wish u long n healthy life. You r our nation pride. — OFFICE OF KAMALYADAV (@OfficeOfRaoji) January 6, 2017