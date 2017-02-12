Hamburg Airport evacuated after tear gas is sprayed

  February 12, 2017
    By Reuters
Hamburg Airport had to be temporarily evacuated and all fights were halted after a strong odour was detected at a security checkpoint. Passengers complained about breathing difficulties and eye pain. Nine people had to be taken to hospital. Police suspect the irritations were caused by tear gas distributed via the air conditioning system. They currently believe that someone had sprayed the gas as a joke.
