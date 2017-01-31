Hafiz Saeed: Alleged mastermind behind 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks under house arrest

Pakistani officials have placed Muslim cleric Hafiz Saeed in preventative detention. He has been accused by the US and India of being the brain behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks which killed over 150 people. His spokesman claimed that Pakistan was under pressure from the US to act against him.
