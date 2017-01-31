- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Hafiz Saeed: Alleged mastermind behind 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks under house arrest
Pakistani officials have placed Muslim cleric Hafiz Saeed in preventative detention. He has been accused by the US and India of being the brain behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks which killed over 150 people. His spokesman claimed that Pakistan was under pressure from the US to act against him.
Most popular