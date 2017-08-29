Even as controversial self-styled "godman" and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment on two charges of rape on Monday, August 28, gruesome details of the activities that go on inside the dera continue to trickle in.

The latest revelations come from Ram Rahim's former bodyguard Beant Singh, who spoke to Times Now, in an 18-minute video, about the numerous things that go on within the dera. While Beant said that the two rapes that he has been convicted for aren't the only ones he committed, the most explosive revelation comes in the form of his illicit relationship with "adopted daughter" Honeypreet Kaur, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja.

The former bodyguard goes on to say that even though she married businessman Vishwas Gupta, Honeypreet continued her relationship with the "godman," which was later found by Vishwas. "For the world, she is Baba's adopted daughter but everyone knew in Dera that she is the closest comfort girl of Baba. Honey was the wife of a rich devotee called Biswas Gupta," Beant said.

Beant noted that Honeypreet and Vishwas split after the latter caught Honeypreet in an objectionable position with Ram Rahim inside his den. After Vishwas spoke about the incident, the Dera men are said to have threatened him and he still lives a secret life.

Apart from this, Beant also made several revelations regarding Ram Rahim's activities in the den. He said that the Dera chief raped all the sadhvis in turns and everyone knew about it. He says that he has witnessed women being called to the den and they were made to do "objectionable things." He also spoke about a 1995 incident in Mount Abu, where Ram Rahim raped a 16-year-old girl for hours.

Beant noted that it was not just the women who were at the Dera chief's mercy. The men too are not spared and "all the male inmates in his Dera are sterilised, including the security guards," he revealed. "He tried to start his own religion and rituals. His blood drops mixed with Roohafza were served for indoctrination."

Beant reportedly decided to flee the Dera the day he was supposed to be castrated, and now lives abroad.

The revelations seem never ending as Beant also spoke about the cache of arms and ammunition hidden inside the Dera campus and how only 40 percent of them are licensed.

Numerous other revelations regarding murders and encroachment of land by the Dera chief were made, which makes one wonder if 20 years imprisonment is too less a sentence.