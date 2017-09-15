Days after the sanitisation campaign at the Dera Sacha Sauda campus, it has come to light that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is worried about his kingdom.

Read: Were asked to target public buildings in Malwa if Ram Rahim was convicted, admit Dera followers

The self-styled godman's mother Naseeb Kaur called on him at Rohtak's Sunaria Jail.

How's my kingdom?

But instead of asking the whereabouts of his foster daughter Honeypreet Insan, with whom Singh reportedly had an illicit relationship, the first thing he enquired was about the current situation of the dera.

According to India Today, sources said Naseeb assured him everything was normal at Dera Sacha Sauda.

The two-day raid had revealed many dirty and illegal goings-on at the dera campus.

The raid officers found schools, a sports village, a hospital, a shopping mall, a cinema hall, replicas of Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, Kremlin and Disney World, an illegal explosive factory, skin bank and two secret tunnels –one leading to the girls' hostel and an escape route on the campus.

No talks about the next Dera chief

Singh and his mother did not discuss a successor to Dera chief. Nasib had earlier said her grandson Jasmeet Singh Insan should be nominated to head the Dera Sacha Sauda.

Dera chairperson Vipassana had then clarified Singh would continue to head it.

His mother is the only family member who paid Singh a visit at the Sunaria prison.

A Financial Express report said Singh had given a list of 10 names to Sunaria jail officials who should be allowed to meet him. Though the list included his mother and Honeypreet's name, his wife Harjeet Kaur did not figure in the list.

Harjeet and his children moved to Rajasthan after Singh was sent to jail. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Panchkula town in Haryana ahead of a crucial hearing in two separate murder cases against Singh on Saturday.