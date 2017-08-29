There was a flurry of reactions in the aftermath of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh being sentenced on Monday, August 28, to 20 years in prison — two consecutive sentences of 10 years each — after he was convicted in two rape cases.

Shah Rukh Khan too reportedly made a comment after the self-styled godman was sentenced, but it will not be made public.

It has been reported that SRK expressed happiness at Singh being sentenced in jail for raping two of his disciples. The superstar got the news of the sentencing while while shooting for Shah Rukh's Ted Talks: Nayi Soch, and expressed delight at the quantum of the sentence.

"The director will perhaps not like it as it is not a part of the show, but I am happy to say Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced," SRK told on the mic, according to Mid-Day.

While it appears that someone from the crew of the show leaked this information to the daily, the report also said the channel is not likely to air what Shah Rukh said about the godman and his punishment.

Although not many Bollywood celebs made public statements on the sentencing, comedian Kiku Sharda had apparently expressed his happiness at the news in a smart way. He had shared a picture of him enjoying a meal with his wife, and it was the caption that had grabbed attention.

"Enjoying a peaceful Chinese meal with no monosodium glutamate ???" Kiku had captioned it.

MSG is monosodium glutamatewhich is often used to flavour or season Chinese food. The abbreviation also happens to be part of the titles of at least a couple of Singh's films.

Kiku has a special reason to be happy about the sentencing. He was arrested in January 2016 on charges of impersonating the godman on a TV show.