After winter, now "Autumn is coming".

Soon after the much-anticipated season finale of Game of Thrones, the first look of Kit Harington's upcoming drama Gunpowder has been revealed by BBC. The fast-paced historical trailer will revolve around a true incident from 1605.

The actor, who plays Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, will be seen in Gunpowder as Robert Catesby — the mastermind behind the 1605 plot to blow up the United Kingdom Parliament.

BBC One has also released a 30-second teaser which introduces Tom Cullen as Guy Fawkes and Kit Harington as Catesby.

In the beginning, Cullen appears to be alone. But as the camera pans round, it reveals Catesby behind him.

Harington's Catesby explains his master plan of killing King James I and destroying the British Parliament on November 5 in the teaser.

The event is still being celebrated in the UK as Guy Fawkes Day on November 5 every year.

Harington is joined by the likes of Liv Tyler (The Lord of the Rings), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), Peter Mullan (My Name Is Joe), Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey), Robert Emms (War Horse), and Shaun Dooley (Broadchurch) in the period drama.

Liv Tyler plays the role of Catesby's cousin Anne Vaux. Shaun Dooley is Lieutenant of The Tower Sir William Wade.

The period piece has been written by Ronan Bennett (Public Enemies) and directed by J Blakeson (The 5th Wave). It was developed by Bennett, Harington and Daniel West.

The three-part drama is slated to be released this fall in a primetime Saturday-night slot.

Check the teaser below.