John Warren Geils Jr., the guitarist of the famous rock band The J. Geils Band, died on Tuesday, April 11. The 71-year-old musician, well known as J. Geils, was found dead at his home in Groton, Massachusetts. According to the police, preliminary investigation suggests Geils died of natural causes.

"At approximately 4 p.m., Groton Police responded to a home on Graniteville Road for a well-being check. Upon arrival to the house, police located a man who was unresponsive," Groton Police said in a statement.

"He was declared dead at the scene ... The Groton Police Department is investigating the death, as is standard procedure in all unattended deaths, however, foul play is not suspected at this time."

The J. Geils Band was formed in 1967 in Worcester, Massachusetts. But they could not reach the peak in that decade, despite releasing eight studio albums and two live records while touring relentlessly. In 1980, with vocalist Peter Wolf at the helm, the band hit their commercial peak for Love Stinks. The single became their first ever platinum-selling record. Their 13th album Freeze-Frame was released in the following year, while its title track reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Guitarist J. Geils band mate and lead vocalist Peter Wolf shared a message on Facebook on his demise. "Thinking of all the times we kicked it high and rocked down the house! R.I.P. Jay Geils," he wrote.

His fans and followers also took to various social media platforms to express their condolences for the legendary guitarist.

Here are the five hits by The J. Geils Band. Watch the videos below:

