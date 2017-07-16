Popular fantasy-drama TV series Game of Thrones is back with its seventh instalment (aka Season 7), which will be aired on HBO at 9 pm ET on July 16. It will be the penultimate season premiering on Sunday in the US and the excitement among fans will be sky-high in anticipation of watching this biggest TV series across the globe.

Now, the biggest question among worldwide viewers is how to watch the GoT Season 7 without a cable subscription, legally, and that too for free. Assuming that you either don't own a cable subscription or missed the premiere being telecast on Sunday, here is what you could do.

Just subscribe to HBO NOW, which allows you to watch HBO shows and programmes anytime and anywhere using an app or channel on your favourite smartphone, computer, tablet, Android TV, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV. Before you proceed, check out the complete list of HBO Now compatible devices (see screenshot below):

The best part of HBO Now subscription is that it offers free trial registration for 30 days. The app can be downloaded for free via Google Play Store for Android or iTunes App Store for iOS.

If you like the on-demand service on HBO Now, you could extend the subscription service at US$14.99 a month. On the contrary, if you still want to continue the free trial, just register for a new HBO Now account with a new user ID/email ID and password for another 30 days.

Just rinse and repeat the process until the ensuing Season 7 gets over. You can always playback the last aired episode, or any previous episodes in your spare time, thanks to the on-demand service being aired on HBO Now.

Game of Thrones Season 7 telecast schedule in India

Hotstar: Monday at 7:30 am IST, starting July 17 (For Premium members only)

Star World: Tuesday at 11 pm IST, starting July 18

Game of Thrones season 7 premiere time, date, and how to watch it around the world

US

HBO: Sunday at 9 pm ET, starting July 16

HBO GO/ HBO Now: Sunday at 8:57 pm ET, starting July 16

Canada

HBO Canada: Sunday at 9 pm ET/ PT, starting July 16. Game of Thrones season 7 will be available on demand to viewers in Canada from Tuesdays, starting July 18.

UK

Sky Atlantic: Monday at 2 am GMT, starting July 17. Repeat Monday at 9 pm GMT.

Sky On Demand: Monday post 2 am GMT, starting July 17.

France

OCS: Monday at 3 am CET, starting July 17. Repeat Monday at 8:40 pm CET.

Germany

Sky Atlantic: Monday at 3 am CET, starting July 17. Game of Thrones season 7 premiere repeat will be aired on Monday at 8:15 pm CET.

Italy

Sky Atlantic: Monday at 3 am CET, starting July 17.

Spain

HBO España: Monday at 3 am CET, starting July 17.

Portugal

Syfy: Monday at 10:15 pm CET, starting July 17.

Brazil

HBO/ HBO 2/ Cinemax will air Game of Thrones season 7 Sunday at 10:03 pm AMT, starting July 16.

Australia

Showcase (via Foxtel): Monday at 11 am AEST, starting July 17. Repeat Monday at 8:30 pm AEST.

New Zealand

Sky SoHo: Monday at 1 pm NZST, starting July 17.

South Africa

M-Net (DStv) 101: Monday at 3 am SAST, starting July 17. A repeat of Game of Thrones season 7 premiere will air in South Africa Monday at 9:30 pm SAST.