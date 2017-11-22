Just like normal people, this Bollywood actress also likes to chill when at home but with 'no pants'!

Ileana D'Cruz posted a picture on her Instagram story captioned as: 'Home is for no pants and TV". [sic.] Well, we completely understand the feeling, Ileana. After a hard day at work, one just wants to relax.

On the professional front, if everything goes well, Ileana D'Cruz will be seen opposite Saif Ali Khan in Uzma Ahmed's biopic, directed by Shivam Nair, according to DNA.

A story of an Indian who fell in love with a Pakistani, but what happens when this happy saga turns bad as she steps into the neighbouring country. Wedding at gunpoint, sexual assaults and subsequent escape to the Indian high commission, Uzma finally returned to India with the help of Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.

Shivam Nair confirmed it with DNA and said, "Yes, we are in talks with Saif. We are in the final stages of scripting and then, we will take the final call. Saif will be the main male lead, if he says yes."

"Along with Uzma's story, our story is also about a diplomat in the Indian embassy and the Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. The character is of an Indian diplomat who's there in Pakistan, and how he handles the whole case. When the girl is inside the Embassy, he is the one helping and taking care of her. We only know about Uzma and her story. People don't know much about the role of this diplomat. It's a positive role. That's the major part of the story. The diplomat and the girl (to be rescued) are the lead roles," Nair said.

Ileana D'Cruz had recently also revealed her struggle with depression and Body Dysmorphic Disorder at the 21st World Congress of Mental Health. She had said that she had suicidal thoughts at one point in time. "I used to feel low and sad all the time but didn't know I was suffering from depression and Body Dysmorphic Disorder till I got help. At one point, I even had suicidal thoughts and wanted to end things. However, all of it changed when I accepted myself and what I was going through. I think that is the first step towards fighting depression," IANS quoted the actress as saying.