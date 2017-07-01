Following the rollout of India's biggest tax reform – Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1, Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the new prices under the GST regime for its entire product range in India. The prices will go down in the range of 7 percent and takes effect immediately.

While making the announcement, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said: "We are very pleased to welcome the dawn of the new GST era in India and are happy to announce that we are ready for GST and our customers can purchase Jaguar & Land Rover cars at the new GST prices with immediate effect from any of our 25 retail outlets across India."

Jaguar Land Rover currently produces 5 nameplates in India – 3 Jaguar nameplates, XE, XF and XJ and 2 Land Rover nameplates, Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque. Under the GST regime, the luxury cars and SUVs attract a 43 percent tax (28%+15%) as opposed to the overall tax incidence of 50 percent under the previous system.

Also read: GST effect on cars, bikes, scooters & SUVs: What will come cheaper and what will cost more?

Jaguar product portfolio in India

The Jaguar range in India includes all-new XE (starting at Rs. 34.64 lakhs), all-new XF (starting at Rs. 44.89 lakh), F-PACE (starting at Rs.67.37 lakh) and XJ (starting at Rs.97.39 lakh). All prices mentioned are ex– showroom prices in India.

Also Read: GST rollout: Toyota Fortuner set to become cheaper by Rs. 2.1 lakh

Land Rover product portfolio in India

The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport (starting at Rs. 40.04 lakh), Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs.42.37 lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs. 89.44 lakh), Range Rover (starting at Rs. 158.65 lakh), and All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.

Check out the complete price list of Jaguar Land Rover India