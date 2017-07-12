The Government of India implemented Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India from July 1 and it turned out to be a boon for car and two-wheeler enthusiasts. Though there was some uncertainty around the tax rate on vehicles and the impact on prices before the GST implementation; the new tax regime offers a lesser tax slab on mass market segments.

Under the new tax regime, only hybrid cars and two-wheelers above 350cc have been put under extra tax burden. Most car makers have reduced the prices of their vehicles. Among them, some of the deals are really tempting the aspiring car buyers.

We have compiled a list of top offers on cars, post the implementation of GST.

Skoda Octavia (save up to Rs 1.76 lakh)

Though Skoda India will launch updated Octavia on July 13, the company has still decided to pass on the benefit soon after the implementation of GST. Revision in the Octavia model range varies from 4.9 percent to 7.4 percent, resulting in a maximum benefit of up to Rs 1.75 lakh. The top end Octavia variant, Diesel Ambition, is now priced Rs 20.15 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Tata Hexa (save up to Rs 2.17 lakh)

Tata Motors has announced a price reduction of up to 12 percent across its range of vehicles. The highest price cut is for the Hexa SUV. The third model featuring Impact design language of Tata Motors offers up to Rs 2.17 lakh in price cut depending on the variant.

Skoda Superb (save up to Rs 2.4 lakh)

Yet another Skoda model up for grabs with a good deal is the flagship sedan, Superb. Skoda India says that the prices of the Superb range have seen the maximum change with a revision up to 7.4 percent. The sedan is now offered with a total price benefit of up to Rs 2.4 lakh.

Toyota Fortuner (save up to Rs 2.68 lakh)

The prices of Toyota Fortuner SUV have now gone down by up to Rs 2.68 lakh. The petrol manual version of the popular SUV is now priced at Rs 24.41 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi with a price cut of Rs 2.19 lakh. The top-end diesel trim of the SUV is now cheaper by Rs 2.68 lakh. This variant is now priced at Rs 29.18 lakh.

Lamborghini Aventador S (save up to Rs 1.2 crore)

The cost of Italian sports carmaker Automobili Lamborghini's Aventador S has come down by up to Rs 1.2 crore post-GST. Aventador S, which is priced at Rs. 5.01 crore post-GST attracts huge benefits in road tax since it is capped in the Rs 20 lakh category. The on-road price of the Aventador S has now become 5.21 crore as opposed to the earlier Rs. 6.23 crore, without insurance.