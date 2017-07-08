Tata Motors has decided to cut the prices of its commercial vehicles in India to pass on the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The company has reduced the prices of commercial vehicles (cargo) in the range of 0.3 percent to 4.21 percent and in the range of 0.6 percent to 8.2 percent in commercial vehicles (passenger transportation).

Welcoming GST, Tata Motors' Head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit Girish Wagh said, "This will bring about significant gains to the country's economy and advantages for the stakeholders while enhancing the ease of doing business. Following the roll out of GST, we have decided to pass on the entire benefit to our customers in the ex-showroom prices."

"We are confident that the post-GST price reduction will enable the customers to bring down their cost of operations and in turn, boost demand," he added.

Tata Motors had earlier slashed the prices of cars by up to 12 percent across. The vehicles such as best-selling Tiago, Tigor compact sedan, Hexa and Safari SUVs are some of the models benefiting from the price revision.