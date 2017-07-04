Prices of Royal Enfield models in India have been revised with GST (Goods and Services Tax) coming into existence from July 1. Chennai-based niche bike maker Royal Enfield's range of offerings in the country includes the 350 cc and above 350 cc engine models. Prices of the Royal Enfield motorcycles went down in the range of Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,300 (on-road prices Chennai). These price cuts may vary from state to state.

Following the entry of GST, prices of bikes with less than 350 cc engine capacities have fallen while prices of models with engine capacities above 350 cc have been increased. Royal Enfield sells the Thunderbird, Classic and Bullet range in India along with its purpose-built motorcycle, the Himalayan. The sales of Himalayan have currently been put on hold as the company is expected to launch an updated BS-IV version soon.

Under GST, two-wheelers attract a tax rate of 28 percent, which is lower than current total tax incidence of 30 percent. However, motorcycles with engine capacity above 350 cc will be slapped with additional cess of 3 percent.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird Models Price (Rs.) GST impact Thunderbird 350 145,876 Price increased Thunderbird 500 187,967 Price increased

Royal Enfield Classic Models Price (Rs.) GST impact Classic 350 1,35,557 Price dropped Classic 500 1,75,687 Price increased