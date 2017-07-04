GST impact: These two-wheelers are going cheap Close

Prices of Royal Enfield models in India have been revised with GST (Goods and Services Tax) coming into existence from July 1. Chennai-based niche bike maker Royal Enfield's range of offerings in the country includes the 350 cc and above 350 cc engine models. Prices of the Royal Enfield motorcycles went down in the range of Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,300 (on-road prices Chennai). These price cuts may vary from state to state.

Following the entry of GST, prices of bikes with less than 350 cc engine capacities have fallen while prices of models with engine capacities above 350 cc have been increased. Royal Enfield sells the Thunderbird, Classic and Bullet range in India along with its purpose-built motorcycle, the Himalayan. The sales of Himalayan have currently been put on hold as the company is expected to launch an updated BS-IV version soon.

Also Read: GST effect on two-wheelers: Will bike and scooter prices come down?

Royal Enfield, Royal Enfield GST, Royal Enfield price, Royal Enfield prices
Royal Enfield Thunderbirdroyalenfield

Under GST, two-wheelers attract a tax rate of 28 percent, which is lower than current total tax incidence of 30 percent. However, motorcycles with engine capacity above 350 cc will be slapped with additional cess of 3 percent. 

 Royal Enfield Thunderbird
Models Price (Rs.) GST impact
Thunderbird 350 145,876 Price increased
Thunderbird 500 187,967 Price increased
 Royal Enfield Classic
Models Price (Rs.) GST impact
Classic 350 1,35,557 Price dropped
Classic 500 1,75,687 Price increased
Royal Enfield Bullet
Models Price (Rs.) GST impact
Bullet 350 1,13,436 Price dropped
Bullet 500 1,66,256 Price increased
Bullet Electra 1,27,439 Price dropped
Related