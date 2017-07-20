Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi has dropped the price over Rs 1 lakh across the variants of Pajero Sport SUV in India. The price cut is in wake of Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation in the county.

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport prices - ex-showroom, Delhi Model Pre-GST price New price Difference 2.5L AT 4x2 Rs 27,69,120 Rs 26,64,380 Rs 1,04,740 2.5L AT 4x2 Limited Edition Rs 28,18,610 Rs 27,13,870 Rs 1,04,740 2.5L MT 4x4 Rs 28,09,520 Rs 27,04,780 Rs 1,04,740 2.5L MT 4x4 Limited Edition Rs 28,59,010 Rs 27,54,270 Rs 1,04,740

After the price revision, Pajero Sport prices starts at Rs 26.64 lakh and goes up to Rs 27.54 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Under the new tax regime, the biggest gainer is the SUV segment. SUVs in new tax tariff saw a drop of 12 percent to 43 percent from the earlier 55 percent. Mitsubishi now joins many other car makers that already passed on the GST benefits to the customers.

The SUV is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that develops 176bhp at 4,000rpm and 350Nm of torque at 1,800-3,500rpm. Mitsubishi India recently launched a special edition of the Pajero Sport SUV christened Select Plus. The special edition comes with cosmetic additions and extra equipment as opposed to the standard SUV model.

Mitsubishi also sells Montero SUV in India which is priced starting at Rs 71.06 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The new price of the Montero after GST implementation is not available at present.

Mitsubishi India's revival mission

Mitsubishi India is currently in a pursuit to build a new SUV line-up. The Japanese brand has been offering only Pajero Sport SUV for a while in India. Last November, Mitsubishi re-launched flagship Montero SUV. Emerging reports suggest the Outlander SUV is also set to return to the Indian market and some dealers have already started accepting bookings for the new SUV.