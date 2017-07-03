The price of Bajaj's Dominar 400 has gone up in India with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) coming into effect from July 1. While most of Bajaj's offerings in the country saw a drop in their prices, Dominar 400, the powerful cruiser in the company's line-up, has witnessed a hike as it carries an engine above 350cc.

Under GST, the motorcycles with above 350cc engine attract an additional cess of 3 percent in addition to the 28 percent. This is the third time the price of the Dominar 400 has risen in three months. In April, Bajaj hiked the price of the Dominar by Rs. 2,000 followed by another hike in May.

With the latest hike, the non-ABS version of the Bajaj Dominar 400 is priced at Rs. 1,41,054 while the ABS variant of the model comes with a price tag of Rs. 155,215 (both ex-showroom, Delhi), reports Indian Autos Blog.

Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine and churns out 34 bhp and 35 Nm of torque. The motorcycle can cruise from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.23 seconds and is offered in two variants.

Bajaj is expected to add a new Black colour to the Dominar 400 range in India soon. The Matte Black Dominar 400 has already started reaching the showrooms of the company and is expected to be available for purchase in the coming days.

