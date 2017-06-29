Austrian motorcycle maker KTM, co-owned by Bajaj Auto, is said to have hiked the prices of its entire range in India by up to Rs. 5,797 with immediate effect. While it is not clear whether the hikes are in the wake of the new GST (Good and Service Tax), which is coming into effect on July 1, it is being reported that the latest price hike will be applicable post-GST as well.

According to a report of IndianAutosBlog, the hike is applicable to all the models — 2017 KTM Duke 200, 2017 KTM Duke 250, 2017 KTM Duke 390, 2017 KTM RC200 and 2017 KTM RC390 — sold by the company in India.

While the price of KTM 200 Duke went up from Rs. 143,500 to Rs. 147,563, that of its 250cc sibling 250 Duke jumped to Rs. 177,424 from the previous Rs. 173,000. The price of KTM 390 Duke increased by Rs. 628 and it now costs Rs. 226,358. KTM RC 200 is now priced at Rs. 176,527, an increase of Rs. 4,787 from the previous Rs. 171,740. The price of RC 390 has gone up by Rs. 5,797 to Rs. 231,097 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

KTM India launched the new 2017 Duke Series earlier this year, with the 250 Duke as the new member. The 250 Duke is powered by a 248.8cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine developing 30bhp of power and 24Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

KTM 2017 200 Duke, 250 Duke, 390 Duke, RC 200 and RC 390 new prices

Models New Price (Rs) Old Price(Rs) Difference (Rs) 200 Duke 147,563 143,500 4063 250 Duke 177,424 173,000 4424 390 Duke 226,358 225,730 628 RC 200 176,527 171,740 4787 RC 390 231,097 225,300 5797

