Grimm, the supernatural police procedural drama series, has said goodbye to the viewers of NBC on Friday, March 31. The series creators, David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf, are probably in search of a new platform to return with season 7 or a possible spinoff.

Even Grimmsters seem to be really hopeful about the series renewal. Through online platforms, such as change.org and care2petitions, they filed several petitions urging Netflix or TNT to pick up the show.

The petition filed by UK-based admirer Rebekka Hay is titled Have Netflix pick up the show Grimm after Season 6 and it has been signed by over 17,000 people. According to her, the crime thriller series has lot of potential to develop into a fascinating and gripping drama.

Meanwhile, another online petition with 19,374 supporters is titled Save Our Show! Grimm. "Grimm is an unique show with a huge range of stories yet to tell. We are petitioning NBC to reconsider their decision or another network such as TNT, to pick it up," stated the petitioner.

Apart from filling online petitions, Grimmsters are also looking forward to positive updates on the renewal of Grimm. Some of the popular taglines used to search about the show are Grimm season 7 Netflix, Grimm picked up by TNT, when will Grimm be on Netflix, Grimm season 7 episode 1, Grimm season 7 release date and Grimm season 7 netflix.

Although executive producers David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf have no promise to make to the followers of the show, they are optimistic about a spinoff series with Theresa Rubel a.k.a Trubel as the lead protagonist.

While Greenwalt hinted that they are already working on the script for a possible spinoff and said, "It's fertile ground for sure — everybody's got a myth or a fairy tale." Kouf revealed that they created the character with a spinoff in mind. "She's ready to go, though. She'll be off on another adventure," he told LA Times.

