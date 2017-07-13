After a spectacular start of first ever season of The Grand Tour hosted by former BBC Top Gear trio Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, Amazon Prime has recently dropped the season 2's trailer.

The 35-second trailer shows the trio motoring through various countries including Mozambique, the UK and Switzerland. The trailer has been released after Hammond's car burst into flame almost a month ago while filming the new series. Hence, it is not confirmed that the airing of the season 2 will start as per the schedule in October.

The good news is that the trailer confirms a lot of cars will be featured in the new series. Despite the trailer being very short, it gives a glimpse of the 10 cars to be featured.

Mercedes-AMG GT-R

Mercedes-AMG GT-R is the track-focused flagship version of the AMG GT sports car. The car has been has been fine tuned at the Nurburgring racetrack and this is the third member of the AMG GT family, others being AMG GT and AMG GT S.

Mercedes-AMG GT R is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine with twin turbochargers and direct injection. The 3982cc engine develops 577bhp of power at 6,250rpm and 700Nm of torque from 1,900 rpm. The engine powers the GT R to sprint from standstill to 100kmph in 3.6 seconds before reaching the top speed 318kmph.

McLaren 720S

McLaren Automotive has revealed the second-generation Super Series model, the McLaren 720S, at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show in March. The new supercar is lighter, faster and aerodynamically more superior to its predecessor, the 650S.

The M840T twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 mill in the 720S develops 710bhp at 7,500rpm and 770Nm of torque at 5,500rpm mated to seven-speed SSG transmission. The 720S requires only 2.9 seconds to reach 100kmph and it has a top whack of 341kmph.

Audi TT RS

The show will feature any of the presenters driving the MQB-based Audi TT RS coupe the five-cylinder 2.5-litre TFSI engine now producing 394.5bhp and 480Nm of torque between 1,700 and 5,850rpm. Audi's all-wheel-drive quattro system remains and the only transmission option with the new TT RS is the 7-speed S tronic automatic gearbox. The new TT RS sprints 0 to 100kmph speed in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of up to 280 kmph.

Ariel Nomad

Nomad is an exoskeleton (visible external frame) buggy-looking car from British manufacturer Ariel Motor Company Ltd. Nomad is an off-road biased vehicle with no bodywork or roof, allowing it to weigh just 670 kg.

The Nomad draws power from a 2.4-litre four-cylinder iVTEC engine sourced from Honda. The mill develops 235bhp and 300Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The all-terrain vehicle is capable of shooting from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.4 seconds.

Lancia 037 rally car

Lancia 037 was designed at the beginning of the 1980s to replace Fiat 131 Abarth Rally in international competitions. Characterised by project number SE037, it was based on the Lancia Beta Montecarlo convertible, to which a front and a rear space frame were added by Pininfarina, who also designed the body. The 2-litre, 16-valve Fiat twin shaft supercharged engine in the Lancia 037 developed 310hp of peak power and debuted at the Costa Smeralda Rally in April in 1982.

Jaguar XJ6

The trailer also shows a tall host (most probably Clarkson) driving a green coloured Jaguar XJ6 on ice. The first Jaguar XJ was launched in 1968 and the XJ designation has been used for Jaguar flagship models ever since. In 1970, the XJ6 got a 4.2-litre Borg-Warner Model 12 cylinder unit. In 1972 the option of a long wheelbase version, providing a modest increase in leg room for passengers in the back, became available.

Rimac Concept One

This is the car that Hammond crashed during the filming. The Rimac Concept One is a two-seat high-performance electric car designed and manufactured in Croatia by Rimac Automobili. With an output of 1224hp, acceleration time of just 2.5 seconds from 0 to 97kmph and a price on request, Concept One has been described as the world's first electric supercar.

Bugatti Chiron

French high-performance carmaker Bugatti unveiled the Chiron at the 86th Geneva Motor Show in 2016. The heart of the Chiron is the W16 8.0-litre engine with four turbochargers that develops 1479bhp at 6700rpm and 1600Nm of torque in the range of 2000 to 6000rpm mated to specially developed seven-speed dual clutch gearbox that sends this torque to all four wheels. The massive power figures let the Chiron sprint 0 to 100kmph time in mere 2.5 seconds. 0 to 200kmph speed can be achieved in 6.5 seconds and to reach 300kmph, Chiron needs just 13.6 seconds. The Chiron will accelerate till the top speed of 420kmph.

Jet boat/car

The trailer also shows James May enjoys driving a car turned to boat. There are no specific details on the cars available for now. Lets call it Jet boat/car.

Ripsaw EV2

There is always some drama attached to the Clarkson, Hammond and May. This time around there is a luxury tank named Ripsaw EV2 and it seems to be shot in Dubai.

The Ripsaw is a developmental light tank designed and built by Howe & Howe Technologies for evaluation by the United States Army. The EV2 is a luxury version with a fully enclosed body and two seats inside the cab. It can exceed speeds of over 97kmph and has a range of approximately 483kmph. This model is designed for the civilian market with a whopping $295,000 (approximately Rs 1.9 crore) price tag.

You can watch the trailer here