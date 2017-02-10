Some amazing albums and songs were released last year. Adele, who dropped a super hit album called 25, which has won her nominations for Record of the Year and Song of The Year (for Hello), is in neck-and-neck competition with Beyonce's Lemonade, which released in the summer of 2016, winning her nominations for the same categories.

While fans are divided as to who they feel should win, Billboard feels that Beyonce will win most awards this year. The website reports, once voters have bestowed album of the year to an artiste, they tend to move on and not reward the same person again.

"Only U2 and Taylor Swift have captured the prize twice since Stevie Wonder won three out of four years in the mid-1970s. And in the Grammys' 58-year history, no artiste who has swept the album, record and song of the year categories has ever pulled off the Triple Crown again," Chris Willman from the website writes. Practically speaking, the writer also shares that Adele is on a disadvantage since 25 came out in November 2015, 15 months before the 2017 Grammys.

However, USA Today has predicted that Adele will make sweep away most important award categories at the Grammys despite knowing that Beyonce should win. They have predicted that the Album of the year will go to Beyonce for Lemonade, Song of the year will be awarded to Adele for Hello and Record of the year will be awarded to Adele for Hello (despite the fact that many feel Beyonce will win for Formation).

Predicting the same, porn website RedTube has revealed that Adele will walk home with the most awards. The infamous porn site RedTube successfully predicted the US Election last year and now they attempt to repeat their psychic sense by predicting the Grammys. The website claims that The Hello singer will win Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Justin Bieber will win the Pop Solo Performance and Pop Vocal Album.

The Guardian feels Beyonce will take home the Urban Contemporary Album at the award function this year. Alex Macpherson from the website predicts that while the R&B Award will go to Rihanna's home (for Kiss It Better), Tory Lanez deserves to win. He also writes that the Best Rap Album award should be awarded to DJ Khaled for Major Key but Chance The Rapper will win for Colouring Book. Under the Rap section, the award for Best Rap Song should be awarded to Fat Joe & Remy Ma, All The Way Up however he predicts that Drake will take home the award for Hotline Bling.

Instagram also shared its list of winners, to the People Magazine. The photo sharing website made the predictions based on the popularity of each artiste on the social platform. They revealed that song of the year would be awarded to Beyonce for Formation, Lemonade would win the Album of the Year, "Don't Let Me Down" hit makers Chainsmokers would win Best New Artist award and Bryson Tiller would take home the Best R&B Song award. Suicide Squad's Heathens by Twenty One Pilots would win the Best Rock Song, Kanye's Famous would win Best Rap Song and Views by Drake would win the Best Rap Album.

The final list of winners will be announced on February 12, Sunday, as the 2017 Grammys Awards will kick start at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The show will be aired on CBS and James Corden will be seen hosting. You can also follow International Business Times, India for live updates of the award show.