In a few hours, the world will watch their favourite artists taking home the Grammy Awards 2017. The red carpet has been rolled out at Staples Center in Los Angeles for the who's who of Hollywood.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will recognise the best artists of 2016 on Sunday. The event will be telecasted live on CBS network. The red carpet will begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT followed by the grand musical night starting from 8pm ET/ 5pm PT. James Corden, the award-winning television personality and performer, will host Grammys 2017.

The Recording Academy has lined up performances of Adele, Chance The Rapper, Daft Punk, Tori Kelly, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Katy Perry, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and The Weeknd for the special night.

Artists including Adele, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Sia, The Chainsmokers, Mike Posner, Lukas Graham, Ariana Grande, Bob Dylan, David Bowie and Twenty One Pilots have been nominated in various categories for this year's awards.

A tribute to legendary singers, Prince and George Michael, who passed away last year, will also be held.

Stay tuned for live updates.