Grammys 2017: Adele wins big awards at politically-charged ceremony

  • February 13, 2017 13:50 IST
    By Reuters
British singer Adele walked away with Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year at the 2017 awards on 12 February. The ceremony will also be remembered for a number of political statements and performances from the likes of Katy Perry and A Tribe Called Quest.
