After winning the record of the year for his hit song Uptown Funk, Bruno Mars will be bringing the house down once again, this time with his performance. The Recording Academy has confirmed that Mars will be performing at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, which is scheduled to take place on February 12. This will be Mars' fifth Grammy performance. The singer is also nominated in the Album of the Year category.

Apart from Mars, who will likely bring his 24K Magic to the Grammy this year, there is a list of artists who will be performing at the awards night.

The list includes British singer Adele. This will be her fourth Grammy performance and the singer will likely perform on her songs from the album 25. The Hello singer has been nominated in five categories, including Record and Song of the Year.

John Legend will be seen spreading some love alongside the two singers this year. The Let Me Love You singer is not new to the Grammy stage as he has 10 Grammy awards to his name. The singer is currently enjoying the success of La La Land, in which he has acted and written a song – Start a Fire.

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will be performing a duet on the glamorous night. Underwood has been nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category for Church Bells and Urban is nominated in two categories: Best Country Solo Performance for Blue Ain't Your Colour and Best Country Album for Ripcord.

Grammy 2017 will see Metallica perform as well. The band has planned something unique and special for the occasion.

The award function begins at 5:00 pm PST and will be hosted by James Corden. Stay tuned to International Business Times India, for live updates of the event.