The Central government is mulling a new strategy to combat criminal activities on the internet, of which child pornography and cyber-terrorism seem to have already proven a handful of Indian investigating agencies.

What has grabbed the attention of the government is the new-age crimes emerging across all the platforms.

Considering the impact of modern-day cybercrimes on various age groups, specifically minors and the youth, the government, under the Cyber Information System (CIS) division, has decided to introduce Cyber Warrior Police Force (CWPF) and the Indian Cyber Crime Co-ordination Centre (ICCCC), which is also known as the I4C.

Both the CWPF and the I4C will serve as catalysts for tracking down the online criminals. The CWPF has been proposed to be raised on lines of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

Here are the details: