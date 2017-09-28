At a time when Google is just days away before the official unveiling of its next-generation Pixel phones, dubbed the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, key specifications of both the upcoming handsets have been leaked online on Thursday.

The leak came nearly a week after Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of hardware at Google, confirmed in a statement that the company would unveil the second generation Pixel phones on October 4.

Google Pixel 2 XL leaked specs

According to the latest information, the Pixel 2 XL will come with a Gorilla Glass 5 protected curved QHD screen with a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset while also carrying either 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage, Android Authority reported, citing "an exclusive source."

Although the screen size of the Pixel 2 XL is still unknown, the screen to body ratio of the handset is expected to be in the 80 percent to 85 percent range, suggesting that the phone will have thin bezels similar to those of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

The source also told the publication that the Pixel 2 XL would be shipped with dual stereo speakers, but the phone would lack a headphone jack. The device is also rumoured to come with USB-C headphones out of the box in certain markets.

The Pixel 2 XL is also expected to feature a dual camera setup on its back with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) found on at least one of the sensors. The handset is also likely to include an E-SIM card slot to help users switch networks without replacing a SIM card.

Google's second-generation fingerprint scanner is also likely to be featured in the phone, which is expected to be durable having the IP67 certification for dust and water resistance. The Pixel 2 XL will be powered by a 3,520 mAh battery.

Finally, thanks to Google's acquisition of part of HTC's R&D team, the Pixel 2 XL may get an Active Edge feature, which will allow users to squeeze the phone to launch Google Assistant or dismiss an alarm and incoming calls.

Google Pixel 2 leaked specs

The Google Pixel 2 is expected to have the same specs as its bigger variant, except for a few changes. For example, the Pixel 2 will feature a smaller screen which won't be curved, and will feature a 1080 x 1920 (FHD) resolution.

In addition, the Pixel 2 will carry a 2700mAh battery, instead of the larger 3520mAh cell in the Pixel 2 XL. Both the phones, however, are expected to offer unlimited free Google cloud storage to users until 2023.

Take a look at the table below: