Google's much-anticipated Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will break covers on Wednesday, October 4, exactly a year after the debut of the first generation models.

Google is scheduled to host Pixel 2 series launch event in San Franciso and the keynote presentation by CEO Sundar Pichai and other top company officials will start at 9 am PDT (9:30 pm IST).

Like last year, the company is streaming the product launch programme live online via the official YouTube channel.

What to expect to at Google product showcase event?

As said before, Google will unveil the new Pixel 2 series and besides the phone, the search engine giant is expected to announce several new products including next-gen Daydream VR head gear and mini Home smart speakers along with screen-based variant for video calling.

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL series phones launch timing details:

City Time Time-Zone San Francisco (U.S.A. – California) Wednesday, Oct. 04, 2017, 09:00:00 PDT New York (U.S.A. - New York) Wednesday, Oct. 04, 2017, 12:00:00 EDT Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Wednesday, Oct. 04, 2017, 12:00:00 EDT Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro) Wednesday, Oct. 04, 2017, 13:00:00 BRT London (United Kingdom – England) Wednesday, Oct. 04, 2017, 17:00:00 GMT Paris (France) Wednesday, Oct. 04, 2017, 18:00:00 CET Barcelona (Spain) Wednesday, Oct. 04, 2017, 18:00:00 CET Berlin (Germany) Wednesday, Oct. 04, 2017, 18:00:00 CET Amsterdam (Netherlands) Wednesday, Oct. 04, 2017, 18:00:00 CET Johannesburg (South Africa) Wednesday, Oct. 04, 2017, 18:00:00 SAST Moscow (Russia) Wednesday, Oct. 04, 2017, 19:00:00 MSK Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Tuesday, Oct. 04, 2016, 20:00:00 GST Islamabad (Pakistan) Wednesday, Oct. 04, 2017, 21:00:00 PKT New Delhi (India – New Delhi) Wednesday, Oct. 04, 2017, 21:30:00 IST Indonesia (Jakarta) Wednesday, Oct. 04, 2017, 23:00:00 WIB Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Thursday, Oct. 05, 2017, 00:00:00 CST Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Thursday, Oct. 05, 2017, 00:00:00 HKT Singapore (Singapore) Thursday, Oct. 05, 2017, 00:00:00 SGT Taipei (Taiwan) Wednesday, Oct. 05, 2016, 00:00:00 CST Seoul (South Korea) Thursday, Oct. 05, 2017, 01:00:00 KST Tokyo (Japan) Thursday, Oct. 05, 2017, 01:00:00 JST Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Thursday, Oct. 05, 2017, 03:00:00 AEDT

How to watch Google Pixel 2 series launch live on Android and Apple iPhones and iPads:

Download and install YouTube app and log in to Google's official YouTube channel (HERE) to watch the event.

How to watch Google Pixel smartphone series launch live on the PC:

Head to the company's official Made by Google (HERE) or YouTube (HERE) page, when the event begins.

