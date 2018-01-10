Google last year released a special edition "Kinda Blue" of Pixel 2. The colour variant was only limited to Verizon at the time of launch in the United States. Google and Verizon had an agreement last year for the Blue Pixel, but this year, it's coming to an end.

On January 9, Google made the "Kinda Blue" colour available as an unlocked model on the Google Store and via Project Fi.

It should be noted that Kinda Blue Pixel will be only available with the 64GB storage variant, with the price tag of $649. So users are now able to choose the 'unlocked' carrier option on the Google Store. Previously buyers for Kinda Blue colour variant were only left with one option that was Verizon.

According to 9To5 Google, the Kinda Blue Pixel features a soft blue plastic-coated rear which extends to the sides, glass shade, and even fingerprint sensor. The front panel of the smartphone remains black like the previous year's design.

The Pixel 2 comes with a 5-inch bezel-less Full HD screen, powered by top-end chipset of 2017 Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It lacks a 3.5mm regular headphone jack but does include stereo front-firing speakers.

Pixel 2 sports Always-on Display, squeezable frame for launching the Google Assistant, and IP67 water and dust resistance. Pixel 2 topped the DxO ranking and became the best camera phone for 2017; even though it sports only single camera lenses it beats the iPhone X camera easily.

This year's version also offers a plastic-coated body, which offers better grip in the hand that will save your phone from accidental slips.