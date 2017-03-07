Trends are set by the leaders. Apple started the trend, which is yet to be picked up by many yet, of ditching the 3.5mm audio jack in smartphones. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus came without the standard headphone jack and it looks like Google is on the verge of doing the same.

Google Pixel received a lot of praise from consumers and critics and it's already time for an upgrade. Rumours are rife with details about the Pixel 2, which is still in its early stages of development, giving a hint of what's happening behind the scenes.

An internal Google document was leaked online, as seen by 9to5Google, where it is shown that the Mountain View-based tech titan might do away with the headphone jack for its Pixel 2 this year. The irony here is that Google promoted the Pixel smartphone having its own headphone jack against Apple's iPhone 7.

If the rumour is to be believed, the Pixel 2 will get a USB Type-C port for both charging and audio. But it is still too soon to predict if this rumour is actually true or not. After all, 9to5Google, too, doesn't seem too sure about this one, giving it 6 out of 10 score considering there were some documentations involved.

Google has been testing several Pixel 2 models, and it is possible that a lot can change over the next 9 months, which is when the flagship is due for release. There are a lot of "may be" and "if nots" around Pixel 2 rumours, so our advice is to best take this bit of information with a healthy dose of salt.

A recent report also revealed that the Pixel 2 is going to be an expensive one and that Google will release one Pixel flagship every 12 months.

"There is an annual rhythm in the industry. So, you can count on us to follow it. You can count on a successor this year, even if you don't hear a date from me now," Rick Osterloh, Google's hardware chief, told AndroidPIT.