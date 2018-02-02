After launching YouTube Go for the entry-level phones in India around mid-2017, Google has extended the availability of the feature-rich video app to more than 130 countries.

"We're excited to expand YouTube Go to over 130 countries around the globe starting today. YouTube Go gives access to YouTube regardless of connectivity status and more control over data usage, while being locally and socially relevant," Google said.

For those unaware, YouTube Go is part of Google's Android Go edition service. It is optimised for budget phones with bare minimum hardware having 1GB RAM (or less) and it is very light in size, without compromising in terms of performance and features.

YouTube Go is an offline-first app which allows users to save a particular video to watch it offline or when they are on a slower network.

The notable aspect of the YouTube Go is that it helps users track their data consumption by allowing them to choose between the basic and the standard quality of a video before streaming or saving it. It also notifies users how much memory is available on a phone so that there is no snag while saving a video for offline viewing.

It also shows a preview by tapping on video thumbnail so that user need not have to waste data to watch the whole clip to decide whether to save it or not.

Another praiseworthy feature of YouTube Go is that the users can share saved videos with anybody without using any data. One can send and receive videos automatically using hotspot, which gets instantly activated after the user taps on the SEND button under the SAVED tab, and then select a saved video to send.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Google products.